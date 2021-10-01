Box trailer crash snarls traffic just after Finesilver Curve

SAN ANTONIO – A big box trailer rollover crash has been reported on I-35 southbound at Interstate 10 early Friday morning. Traffic is slowing down in the area and an entrance ramp is currently blocked. Use caution.

Traffic cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation show southbound traffic on Interstate 35′s upper level backing up past Highway 281.

At this time, the cause of the crash is not currently known. It is unclear if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

#TrafficAlert: Rollover at I-35 SB at I-10 (The Y). Traffic slowing down in the area. Entrance ramp blocked.

Use caution.#KSATTraffic pic.twitter.com/qvKi2e27iY — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) October 1, 2021

