Partly Cloudy icon
71º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

Box trailer crash snarls traffic just after Finesilver Curve

Rollover occurred at I-35 SB at I-10 (The Y)

Steven Cavazos , Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Traffic Incidents, Local, Vehicle Accidents
18-wheeler rollover crash image.
18-wheeler rollover crash image. (KSAT.)

SAN ANTONIO – A big box trailer rollover crash has been reported on I-35 southbound at Interstate 10 early Friday morning. Traffic is slowing down in the area and an entrance ramp is currently blocked. Use caution.

Traffic cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation show southbound traffic on Interstate 35′s upper level backing up past Highway 281.

At this time, the cause of the crash is not currently known. It is unclear if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions around the city.
Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions around the city.

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Steven Cavazos is a traffic anchor and general assignments reporter in the weekday mornings at KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email