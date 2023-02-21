Man killed while trying to cross Loop 410 identified by medical examiner’s office

Man trying to cross Loop 410 hit, killed by vehicle, Castle Hills police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was hit and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross a North Side highway has been identified.

According to Castle Hills police, a man attempted to cross Loop 410 East, near the Blanco/Military Castle Hills exit, around 4 a.m. Monday, when he was struck by a vehicle. The man, identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office as Liem Nguyen, was pronounced dead at the scene. His age wasn’t immediately available.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did stop to render aid.