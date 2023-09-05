80º
18-wheeler attempting to make U-turn hit by SUV on West Side, police say

Crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on South Callaghan Road, near Highway 151

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler attempting to make a U-turn was hit by a sport utility vehicle on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on South Callaghan Road, near Highway 151.

According to police, the 18-wheeler was trying to make a U-turn near the Amazon plant when an SUV heading northbound crashed into it.

Police said the big rig dragged the SUV down the street. Firefighters had to cut the driver of the SUV from his vehicle.

The driver of the SUV sustained a broken femur as a result of the crash. The big rig driver was not hurt.

One lane of South Callaghan Road is presently shut down as emergency crews work at the scene. It is unclear when the lane will reopen.

