Emergency repairs force major closure on I-10 eastbound near Seguin

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Emergency repairs force major closure on I-10 eastbound toward Seguin (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Emergency repairs have forced a major closure on Interstate 10 eastbound headed toward Seguin early Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said starting at 9 a.m. all lanes of eastbound I-10 at Zuehl Road will be closed for unspecified emergency repairs.

Motorists traveling eastbound on I-10 should use the FM 2538 exit through the frontage road and go past the work zone before getting back onto I-10 at Santa Clara Road.

Authorities say to plan on using an alternate route if possible to avoid delays. The repairs will likely affect drivers headed through San Antonio to either Seguin or Houston.

The area is expected to be closed all day, TxDOT said.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

RJ Marquez is co-host of KSAT News Now and reports for Good Morning San Antonio. He's been at KSAT since 2010 and covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms, including his Spurs newsletter. RJ has reported stories for KSAT Explains.

