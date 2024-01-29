57º
Lower level of I-10 WB at Frio Street shut down due to crash involving 18-wheelers

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Lower level of I-10 WB at Frio Street shut down due to crash involving 18-wheelers (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A crash involving two 18-wheelers shut down part of Interstate 10 westbound early Monday morning.

The lower level of I-10 westbound at Frio Street near downtown is presently shut down.

TransGuide is reporting that two big rigs were involved in an accident. It is not known how the crash occurred. Traffic is currently backed up for miles to Nogalitos Street.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

