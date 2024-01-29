Lower level of I-10 WB at Frio Street shut down due to crash involving 18-wheelers

SAN ANTONIO – A crash involving two 18-wheelers shut down part of Interstate 10 westbound early Monday morning.

The lower level of I-10 westbound at Frio Street near downtown is presently shut down.

TransGuide is reporting that two big rigs were involved in an accident. It is not known how the crash occurred. Traffic is currently backed up for miles to Nogalitos Street.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 West at Frio Street shut down due to 18-wheeler crash near downtown. TransGuide reporting two big rigs involved in accident. Traffic backed up for miles to Nogalitos. pic.twitter.com/iShY3hyw77 — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) January 29, 2024

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.