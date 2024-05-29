73º
18-wheeler crash shuts down Interstate 35 South in Schertz/Cibolo area

Crash happened sometime after 4 a.m.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler crash has closed down a major highway in the Schertz/Cibolo area early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Interstate 35 South, near Roy Richards Drive and FM 3009.

At this time, not much is known about the crash. It is unclear exactly how the crash occurred. There is also no word on any injuries.

According to Transguide, traffic is currently backing up and officials advise using an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

