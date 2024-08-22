Rollover crash into 18-wheeler shuts down I-37 South at Braunig Lake, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A wrong-way driver crashed into an 18-wheeler on Interstate 37 in South Bexar County, shutting down highway lanes early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened sometime before 4:30 a.m. on I-37 South, near Braunig Lake.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle for an unknown reason crashed into the big rig, rolling the vehicle over. The driver was taken by ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition, but at last check, was listed as stable. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the crash, police said.

Traffic is presently being diverted off the highway at Southton Road. The northbound lanes are not currently affected.

SAPD said alcohol did not play a factor in the crash. It is unclear when the highway lanes will again reopen.

