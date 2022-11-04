Bexar County District Attorney election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022

Incumbent Joe Gonzales will face Marc LaHood in the Nov. 8 election.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day votes will come in later in the night.

BACKGROUND

A district attorney has an important role in not only prosecuting criminals but representing and protecting crime victims.

The district attorney represents the state in prosecuting felony criminal cases and works with law enforcement in investigations.

It’s the job of the DA’s office to present cases to a grand jury that will decide whether there is enough evidence to indict a suspected criminal.

The DA’s office also represents victims of violence in protective orders and represents the state in removing children from abusive households.

The current Bexar County District Attorney, Democrat Joe Gonzales, was elected in 2019 after defeating the incumbent Nico LaHood.

Gonzales, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary, now faces off with Nico’s brother — Republican Marc LaHood in the Nov. 8 general election.

LaHood is an attorney and a partner of the family-run firm LaHood Law, which specializes in criminal defense, personal injury law, probate issues and family law.

LaHood won the Republican nomination by cruising to victory in the March primary over Meredith Chacon by 26% of the vote.