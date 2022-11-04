Texas Attorney General election results, Ken Paxton vs. Rochelle Garza, for Nov. 8, 2022 midterms

Ken Paxton and Rochelle Garza are running for attorney general in Texas.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day votes will come in later in the night.

The attorney general is the top lawyer in Texas, representing the state in mostly civil litigation.

Incumbent Republican Ken Paxton is seeking a third term in office. He was first elected in November of 2014, when he replaced now-Gov. Greg Abbott. Paxton was re-elected in 2018.

Paxton’s tenure has been clouded by legal troubles. He was indicted for securities fraud charges — which remain pending as court battles have delayed them for years — and the FBI launched an investigation into claims of misconduct while in office.

Paxton advanced to the November general election by capturing the Republican nomination earlier this year. He won the most votes in the 2022 March Primary, but not enough to avoid a runoff. Paxton easily defeated Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush by 34 percentage points in the May runoff.

Paxton’s challengers in the November general election are Democrat Rochelle Garza and Libertarian Mark Ash.

Garza captured the Democratic nomination after she defeated Joe Jaworski in the 2022 May primary runoff by 25 percentage points. She won the most votes in the 2022 March Primary among a field of five candidates.

Ash practices criminal law in Houston.