Incumbent faces challenge by former SA mayoral candidate in Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 3 GOP Primary race

Grant Moody (left), is being challenged by Chris Schuchardt (right) for the Bexar County Precinct 3 GOP nomination.

The Republican Primary election in the Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 3 race includes an incumbent who has yet to serve a full term in office and a former San Antonio mayoral candidate.

The incumbent, Grant Moody, won the seat in the historically conservative precinct in 2022 after then-Commissioner Trish DeBerry resigned to run for Bexar County Judge. DeBerry, who had been on the Commissioners Court for less than a year, stepped down to run for Bexar County Judge after long-time Judge Nelson Wolff announced he would not be seeking re-election. DeBerry lost to Democrat Peter Sakai in November 2022.

On that same November 2022 ballot was a special election to fill the Precinct 3 seat. The Bexar County Republican Party selected Moody to be on the ballot. On the Democratic side, Core Research founder Susan Korbel was selected to run. Moody won by 8% of the vote.

Moody filed to seek re-election less than a year after being sworn in. He will be challenged by trucking company owner Chris Schuchardt.

This is not Schuchardt’s first time seeking public office. He made an unsuccessful run for San Antonio mayor in 2023. In a crowded field of candidates, he finished second to incumbent Ron Nirenberg by almost 40% of the vote.

Although Precinct 3 is and has been reliably Republican, the winner of this primary battle will not go to November without a Democratic challenger. Moody’s special election opponent, Korbel, the only Democrat seeking this seat, will be waiting to face the GOP nominee.

