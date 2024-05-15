BALLOT: Democratic Party May 28 runoff election sample ballot for Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Texas will hold its 2024 Democratic Primary runoff election on May 28.

The runoff is behind held for races during the March primaries in which no candidate won more than half of the votes.

During the May 28 runoff, voters can return to the polls to vote on who they want to appear on the ballot for the November general election.

Please note that you can only vote in the Democratic runoff if you voted in the Democratic March Primary. Voters who did not vote in the March Primary are free to choose either party’s ballot.

Early voting for the runoff is scheduled for May 20-24.

Following is a breakdown of the candidates who will appear on the Democratic Party ballot in Bexar County:

District Judge, 73rd Judicial District

Ana Laura Ramirez

Elizabeth Martinez

County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Amanda Gonzalez

Rebeca Clay-Flores

You can view the sample ballot below: