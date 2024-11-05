WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of the 2024 presidential election

Skip to main content
Live updates on Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump in race for White House

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

As voters headed to the polls to cast their ballots in a slew of state and local races, one ticket remained at the top for millions: the next United States president.

The contentious race features former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Ohio Senator J.D. Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are the respective candidates’ picks for vice president.

The race has surged ever since President Joe Biden backed out of the Democratic ticket, setting the stage for Harris to take on the embattled Trump, the first U.S. president convicted of felony crimes and survivor of two assassination attempts.

ABC News will provide live coverage of election night across the United States. You can watch ABC News’ coverage in the video player above.

