Elevated levels of ozone Friday

SAN ANTONIO – Friday’s hot and sunny weather will contribute to elevated levels of ozone in the air. In fact, ozone is expected to be at levels that will make the overall air quality ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups,’ a level three on a one to six scale.

Those ‘sensitive groups’ include young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, such as asthma.

If you or a family member fall into one of these groups, you should limit your time outdoors on Friday.

For more on the local air quality and air quality forecast, stick with Your Weather Authority.