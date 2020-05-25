Additional storms expected late Memorial Day

SAN ANTONIO – We’re not done with the chance for severe storms, yet. In fact, another line of storms is expected late Monday with a risk for damaging gusts and flooding. Here’s what you need to know about Memorial Day’s forecast:

After a round of scattered storms in the early morning, it will be generally quiet for most of Monday.

A few isolated, pop-up storms will be possible during the day

However, a line of storms will move through the KSAT 12 viewing area mainly after dinner

While these storms will likely not be as strong as Sunday night’s storms, severe weather will still be possible.

This squall line will pose a threat for damaging wind gusts of more than 60 mph

Flooding will also be an issue with any heavy downpours that occur because the ground is saturated from the more than 2 to 3 inches of recent rainfall

Overnight, storms will move east of San Antonio with the severe threat coming to an end

