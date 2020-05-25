Additional storms expected late Memorial Day
While storms will likely NOT be as strong as Sunday night, damaging gusts, flooding will be possible
SAN ANTONIO – We’re not done with the chance for severe storms, yet. In fact, another line of storms is expected late Monday with a risk for damaging gusts and flooding. Here’s what you need to know about Memorial Day’s forecast:
- After a round of scattered storms in the early morning, it will be generally quiet for most of Monday.
- A few isolated, pop-up storms will be possible during the day
- However, a line of storms will move through the KSAT 12 viewing area mainly after dinner
- While these storms will likely not be as strong as Sunday night’s storms, severe weather will still be possible.
- This squall line will pose a threat for damaging wind gusts of more than 60 mph
- Flooding will also be an issue with any heavy downpours that occur because the ground is saturated from the more than 2 to 3 inches of recent rainfall
- Overnight, storms will move east of San Antonio with the severe threat coming to an end
