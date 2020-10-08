San Antonio hosting Air Force Hurricane Hunters

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo City is known for its hospitality, but we’re taking things to another level this week.

The U.S. Air Force’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron - also known as the Hurricane Hunters - have moved their operations to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland for a few days due to Hurricane Delta.

We’ve begun evacuating for what seems like the 2,020th time. This time to @JBSA_Official. pic.twitter.com/LZerGSQ0S4 — Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) October 6, 2020

The Hurricane Hunters' home is at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. However, with Hurricane Delta taking aim at the Louisiana Gulf Coast, the aircraft needed to be evacuated to ensure they could continue to fly missions into the hurricane.

In fact, according to the Joint Base San Antonio website, this is the third time the Hurricane Hunters have had to move operations to Military City USA this hurricane season.

