Man killed in East Side shooting identified

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead following a shooting on the city’s East Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the intersection of Ferris Avenue and Beulah Street, not far from Interstate 10 and Martin Luther King Drive, after receiving word of gunshots fired and a man in the street.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man -- identified as 51-year-old Dietric Van Harrington Jr. -- with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Police said they originally believed the Van Harrington was dead, but when EMS arrived they said he was still alive. He was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said at this time, there is no suspect info and no witnesses have come forward. A motive is not known.

Investigators say they found gunshots on the front of a nearby home, but weren’t sure if they were recent and connected with the shooting.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.