Tropical moisture makes it way into Texas this weekend

National Hurricane Center flags area of low pressure with a brief window for development

Justin Horne
, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

Probability of Development in the Gulf of Mexico -- National Hurricane Center
Probability of Development in the Gulf of Mexico -- National Hurricane Center (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While the 2021 hurricane season is still over a week away from its official start, the National Hurricane Center has flagged an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, the system has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression. However, the window for any development is small, as it will move inland Friday night. The main takeaway for our forecast will be scattered downpours, mainly east of I-35. It will not rain all weekend, nor do we anticipate severe weather or widespread flooding.

  • SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, with isolated downpours -- mainly east of I-35
  • SUNDAY: Rain chances increase slightly, with scattered afternoon downpours. While not everyone will get rain, a few pockets of heavy rain may develop.
  • MONDAY: Similar to Sunday, scattered afternoon rain is in the forecast.
  • TUE-WED: Rain chances begin to wind down, with drier conditions by the end of the week.
Rain Chances (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

