Tropical moisture makes it way into Texas this weekend

Probability of Development in the Gulf of Mexico -- National Hurricane Center

While the 2021 hurricane season is still over a week away from its official start, the National Hurricane Center has flagged an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, the system has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression. However, the window for any development is small, as it will move inland Friday night. The main takeaway for our forecast will be scattered downpours, mainly east of I-35. It will not rain all weekend, nor do we anticipate severe weather or widespread flooding.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, with isolated downpours -- mainly east of I-35

SUNDAY: Rain chances increase slightly, with scattered afternoon downpours. While not everyone will get rain, a few pockets of heavy rain may develop.

MONDAY: Similar to Sunday, scattered afternoon rain is in the forecast.

TUE-WED: Rain chances begin to wind down, with drier conditions by the end of the week.