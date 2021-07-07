Flash flood emergency issued for Rockport area Wednesday

ROCKPORT, Texas – Persistent, heavy rain has lead to multiple flash flooding issues along parts of the Texas Gulf Coast Wednesday afternoon.

First, a Flash Flood Emergency is in effect until 4:45 p.m. Wednesday for central Aransas County, which includes the coastal communities of Rockport, Fulton, Copano Village and Key Allegro.

According to the National Weather Service, between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen in the area over the past few hours and another inch of rain is possible. Flash flooding is already occurring and NWS officials are calling the flooding “a particularly dangerous situation.” Residents are urged to seek higher ground and to be aware of flooding at low-water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

NWS officials listed the following roads across Rockport that are impassable due to flood waters:

Market Street at Fugua Street

Champions Drive at Royal Oaks Drive

FM 2165 from Linden to Business I-35

There is also a Flash Flood Warning in effect until 3:45 for eastern parts of Aransas and southeast parts of Refugio counties. According to the National Weather Service, between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the area over the past few hours and another 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible.

Ad

Aransas and Refugio counties were experiencing flash flooding issues Wednesday afternoon after several inches of rain fell (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday’s flash flooding issues along the Gulf Coast are a result of heavy rain earlier this week. In fact, places like Rockport have received more than 8 inches of rain in just 48 hours, leading to a saturated ground and the resulting flooding problems.

Rainfall totals in excess of 8 inches over a48-hour period have led to flash flooding issues Wednesday (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Related Stories: