Record-challenging warmth quickly turns into a freeze

SAN ANTONIO – Our streak of record-challenging warmth continues into the first day of 2022, but get ready for weather whiplash Saturday night.

At that point, our temperature is expected to drop a whopping 50 degrees in only about 12 hours. It may sound crazy, but we’re anticipating a balmy 83 degrees at 5 p.m. Saturday, then only 32 degrees by 5 a.m. Sunday.

Here’s what you can expect this weekend and Monday:

FRIDAY

Morning fog leading to afternoon sunshine

Humid

Low 60s in the morning, then low 80s by the afternoon (record: 83 degrees)

SATURDAY

Brief morning fog, then a sunny day

Low to mid-80s in the afternoon (record: 83 degrees)

Humidity drops around noon

Breezy -- West wind at 10-20 mph

A warm evening before the cold front arrives

SATURDAY NIGHT

Cold front arrives around 11 p.m. (give or take)

It will become windy -- north gusts of 35-40 mph

Temperatures to fall fast

SUNDAY MORNING

First official freeze likely in San Antonio

Low of 32 degrees

Feels like 20 degrees when accounting for the gusty wind

Very dry air

SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Sunny and cool

High of 53 degrees

Not as windy

MONDAY

Upper 20s in the morning

Mid-50s in the afternoon

Sunny with very low humidity

After that, temperatures will warm back into the 60s and 70s the rest of the week.