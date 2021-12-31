Record-challenging warmth quickly turns into a freeze

SAN ANTONIO – Our streak of record-challenging warmth continues into the first day of 2022, but get ready for weather whiplash Saturday night.
At that point, our temperature is expected to drop a whopping 50 degrees in only about 12 hours. It may sound crazy, but we’re anticipating a balmy 83 degrees at 5 p.m. Saturday, then only 32 degrees by 5 a.m. Sunday.
Here’s what you can expect this weekend and Monday:
FRIDAY
- Morning fog leading to afternoon sunshine
- Humid
- Low 60s in the morning, then low 80s by the afternoon (record: 83 degrees)
SATURDAY
- Brief morning fog, then a sunny day
- Low to mid-80s in the afternoon (record: 83 degrees)
- Humidity drops around noon
- Breezy -- West wind at 10-20 mph
- A warm evening before the cold front arrives
SATURDAY NIGHT
- Cold front arrives around 11 p.m. (give or take)
- It will become windy -- north gusts of 35-40 mph
- Temperatures to fall fast
SUNDAY MORNING
- First official freeze likely in San Antonio
- Low of 32 degrees
- Feels like 20 degrees when accounting for the gusty wind
- Very dry air
SUNDAY AFTERNOON
- Sunny and cool
- High of 53 degrees
- Not as windy
MONDAY
- Upper 20s in the morning
- Mid-50s in the afternoon
- Sunny with very low humidity
After that, temperatures will warm back into the 60s and 70s the rest of the week.