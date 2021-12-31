67º

Record-challenging warmth quickly turns into a freeze

Temperature expected to drop 50 degrees over the weekend

Adam Caskey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

SAN ANTONIO – Our streak of record-challenging warmth continues into the first day of 2022, but get ready for weather whiplash Saturday night.

At that point, our temperature is expected to drop a whopping 50 degrees in only about 12 hours. It may sound crazy, but we’re anticipating a balmy 83 degrees at 5 p.m. Saturday, then only 32 degrees by 5 a.m. Sunday.

Here’s what you can expect this weekend and Monday:

FRIDAY

  • Morning fog leading to afternoon sunshine
  • Humid
  • Low 60s in the morning, then low 80s by the afternoon (record: 83 degrees)

SATURDAY

  • Brief morning fog, then a sunny day
  • Low to mid-80s in the afternoon (record: 83 degrees)
  • Humidity drops around noon
  • Breezy -- West wind at 10-20 mph
  • A warm evening before the cold front arrives

SATURDAY NIGHT

  • Cold front arrives around 11 p.m. (give or take)
  • It will become windy -- north gusts of 35-40 mph
  • Temperatures to fall fast

SUNDAY MORNING

  • First official freeze likely in San Antonio
  • Low of 32 degrees
  • Feels like 20 degrees when accounting for the gusty wind
  • Very dry air

SUNDAY AFTERNOON

  • Sunny and cool
  • High of 53 degrees
  • Not as windy

MONDAY

  • Upper 20s in the morning
  • Mid-50s in the afternoon
  • Sunny with very low humidity

After that, temperatures will warm back into the 60s and 70s the rest of the week.

