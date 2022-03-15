San Antonio is under a Red Flag Warning until 5 p.m. Tuesday. What does that mean?

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning until 5 p.m. Tuesday for Bexar, Llano, Real, Kerr, Bandera, Gillespie, Kendall, Blanco, Hays, Uvalde, Medina, Comal, Guadalupe, and Caldwell counties.
A Red Flag Warning means that the weather conditions will lead to high grassfire danger. It is very dry Tuesday afternoon with relatively humidity levels of 10-20%. Winds are from the north at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30-35 mph.
It’s also been incredibly dry, so any fires that develop would spread rapidly. To avoid creating a fire:
- No campfires or burn piles
- Avoid using tools that create sparks like chainsaws
- Dispose of cigarettes properly