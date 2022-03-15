San Antonio is under a Red Flag Warning until 5 p.m. Tuesday. What does that mean?

(Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for areas in the pink until 5 p.m. Tuesday

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning until 5 p.m. Tuesday for Bexar, Llano, Real, Kerr, Bandera, Gillespie, Kendall, Blanco, Hays, Uvalde, Medina, Comal, Guadalupe, and Caldwell counties.

A Red Flag Warning means that the weather conditions will lead to high grassfire danger. It is very dry Tuesday afternoon with relatively humidity levels of 10-20%. Winds are from the north at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30-35 mph.

It’s also been incredibly dry, so any fires that develop would spread rapidly. To avoid creating a fire:

No campfires or burn piles

Avoid using tools that create sparks like chainsaws

Dispose of cigarettes properly