49º

LIVE

Weather

San Antonio is under a Red Flag Warning until 5 p.m. Tuesday. What does that mean?

Dry, gusty weather will create high fire danger Tuesday afternoon

Sarah Spivey, Meteorologist

Tags: Red flag warning, San Antonio, weather, Hill Country
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for areas in the pink until 5 p.m. Tuesday (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning until 5 p.m. Tuesday for Bexar, Llano, Real, Kerr, Bandera, Gillespie, Kendall, Blanco, Hays, Uvalde, Medina, Comal, Guadalupe, and Caldwell counties.

A Red Flag Warning means that the weather conditions will lead to high grassfire danger. It is very dry Tuesday afternoon with relatively humidity levels of 10-20%. Winds are from the north at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30-35 mph.

It’s also been incredibly dry, so any fires that develop would spread rapidly. To avoid creating a fire:

  • No campfires or burn piles
  • Avoid using tools that create sparks like chainsaws
  • Dispose of cigarettes properly
Some safety tips during high fire danger weather (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KETN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter