Windy Sunday, storm chance Monday in San Antonio

Saturday was a great weather day and Sunday will be pleasant, too.
However, there will be a few noticeable changes on Sunday ahead of a dynamic storm system poised to sweep across Texas Monday. Here’s what you need to know about the weather over the next couple of days:
SUNDAY
- There will be another big temperature swing from morning to afternoon, so dress in layers.
- The wind will be more noticeable around San Antonio with gusts up to 30 mph.
- Gusts will be closer to 40 mph across the Hill Country where there will be a higher risk of fire danger.
SUNDAY NIGHT
- It will quickly become cloudy and muggy Sunday night.
- Rain chances will increase after midnight and scattered rain will be around by dawn Monday.
MONDAY
- Expect a messy morning commute Monday thanks to scattered rain.
- While we’ll mostly just see plain old rain, don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder - but there won’t be severe weather in the morning.
- The best chance of rain on Monday will be in the morning hours, with showers tapering off after lunch.
- After a lull in showers & storms through early afternoon, some isolated storms could redevelop late in the afternoon east of San Antonio.
- Any storms later in the day could be strong to severe with the main concerns being hail and strong winds.
- Rain chances end Monday night and it will be sunny Tuesday.
