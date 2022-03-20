Windy Sunday, storm chance Monday in San Antonio

There will be more wind Sunday and rain chances return Monday

Saturday was a great weather day and Sunday will be pleasant, too.

However, there will be a few noticeable changes on Sunday ahead of a dynamic storm system poised to sweep across Texas Monday. Here’s what you need to know about the weather over the next couple of days:

SUNDAY

There will be another big temperature swing from morning to afternoon, so dress in layers.

The wind will be more noticeable around San Antonio with gusts up to 30 mph.

Gusts will be closer to 40 mph across the Hill Country where there will be a higher risk of fire danger.

Areas northwest of San Antonio will are under a Fire Weather Watch ahead of gusty winds and low humidity Sunday (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SUNDAY NIGHT

It will quickly become cloudy and muggy Sunday night.

Rain chances will increase after midnight and scattered rain will be around by dawn Monday.

MONDAY

Expect a messy morning commute Monday thanks to scattered rain.

While we’ll mostly just see plain old rain, don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder - but there won’t be severe weather in the morning.

The best chance of rain on Monday will be in the morning hours, with showers tapering off after lunch.

The chance of showers and storms will be highest in the morning around San Antonio (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After a lull in showers & storms through early afternoon, some isolated storms could redevelop late in the afternoon east of San Antonio.

Any storms later in the day could be strong to severe with the main concerns being hail and strong winds.

Rain chances end Monday night and it will be sunny Tuesday.

