KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey on GMSA@9 explains why people woke up to dirty cars on Tuesday morning.

Many woke up Tuesday morning to a bit of a surprise - cars covered in dirt!

The reason for this? Dust and dirt from Mexico were lofted high into the atmosphere by storms, making the rain muddy as it fell to the ground... science!