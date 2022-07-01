This June the hottest on record in San Antonio ☀️🏆

Every day in June - with the exception of one day - saw a high temperature above average

June 2022 can officially be summed up in one Emoji: 🥵

Not only was the month the hottest June on record, but it also saw the most 100-degree days of any June on record! (Temperature records in San Antonio began in 1885). This all follows the hottest May on record... 😓

Here are the high points about this month’s high temperatures:

1) 29 Days with Above Average High Temperatures

As seen in the image above, every day in June -- with the exception of June 28 -- had a high temperature that was above average. Additionally, eight days saw high temperature records tied or broken!

2) Hottest June on Record

June 2022 is now the hottest on record in San Antonio (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The average of June’s high and low temperatures was 87.7 degrees, making it the hottest June on record and the hottest June since 1990.

3) Most 100-Degree Days

June 2022 saw the most 100-degree days of any June on record (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

With seventeen days at or above 100 degrees, June 2022 now has the most triple digit days of any June on record.

Why has it been so hot?

The primary reason for our unusually hot June (and, May!) is because La Niña conditions are ongoing. La Niña is a climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean, which usually results in warmer, drier weather for South Central Texas.

That being said, there is abundant evidence that climate change causes Texas temperatures to average about two degrees warmer now than in the 20th century.

