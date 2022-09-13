San Antonians report seeing a streak across the sky Monday night

It caught the attention of many across South Texas and Texas for that matter Monday night. It was a streak across the sky that looked like a line of lights.

You may have heard of this before. Yes, SpaceX is back at it, launching Starlink satellites into orbit.

On Saturday, SpaceX launched 34 Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Launches also took place on Sept. 4, Aug. 30, Aug. 27, and several other dates in August.

On a clear night, typically a few days after launch, you can occasionally see the chain of satellites as they travel into orbit.

Over 2,000 Starlink satellites are already in orbit, with tens of thousands more set to be launched in the coming years.

SpaceX hopes to have more than 30,000 orbiting Earth. Why? The hope is to bring broadband internet to Earth, particularly in rural areas. This will allow many people access to fast internet and offer an alternative to broadband.

While there are many positive aspects to Starlinks, it has drawn some criticism from astronomers who say the brightness of the satellites may disrupt observations of the night sky. They’ll also add to an already-crowded orbit of Earth.

As of now, there are more than 5,500 satellites orbiting the earth, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. The bulk of those satellites belong to the United States and the Starlink program.

