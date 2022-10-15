Early week front sends rain chances, fall air into South Texas

We'll go from above-average highs this weekend to below-average for the majority of next week

San Antonio – Did you feel the humidity out there Saturday? Southeast winds quickly ushered in plenty of moisture for the weekend, accompanied by warmer-than-average highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday afternoon.

Good news for those missing that fall feel: cooler and drier air arrives for the majority of next week as our next cold front moves into South Texas Sunday night. Here’s what you need to know about those cooler temperatures and the rain chance that comes along with their arrival:

The Setup

An upper level low pressure system out west will move eastward over the next 48 hours, sending in additional moisture and energy into our atmosphere.

Combine that with our next front sliding into the Lone Star State, and rain chances will increase by Sunday night and Monday with scattered to perhaps even numerous showers and storms possible.

A low pressure system out west will send moisture and energy into our atmosphere as our next front approaches. (KSAT)

Sunday

Sunday will start off similar to Saturday, with morning cloud cover and lows in the upper 60s & low 70s. That cloud cover will break up a bit more throughout the day, helping highs climb into the upper 80s & low 90s again through the afternoon hours.

A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out especially west of San Antonio, but the higher rain chances start to arrive Sunday night (details on that below).

Before the fall air and higher rain chances can get here, another hot and humid day is expected Sunday. (KSAT)

Rain & Storm Chances

As the front approaches the San Antonio area Sunday evening, scattered rain will likely start to develop across portions of the Hill Country & Edwards Plateau after dinnertime.

Coverage is slated to increase through the overnight hours and even more so into Monday morning as the rain and storm activity tracks from north to south. The morning commute and drive to school could be messy in spots, so for now plan to give yourself some extra time out on the roadways and take the rain gear with you.

Needed rain chances arrive with our next front Sunday night/early Monday (KSAT)

As this rain activity floats across the area, some of it will likely be heavy at times. The Weather Prediction Center (a branch of the National Weather Service) has placed the majority of our area in a 1/4 risk for excessive rainfall, which is essentially too much rain falling in too little time.

We’ll initially need to monitor common trouble spots and low-lying, poor drainage areas for minor instances of street & creek flooding if pockets of heavy rain are slow to move or track right on top of each other. In terms of totals, it’s still looking like we could find up to 1″ - 2″ of rainfall in spots, with localized higher totals possible where heavier downpours & thunderstorms set up.

Heavy rain could create a few issues on the roadways in common trouble spots.

Along with the heavy rain potential, the Storm Prediction Center has also placed the majority of South Central Texas in a low-end 1/5 risk for an isolated storm to sit on the strong-to-severe side.

The exception rather than the rule in this case, but if a storm were to require extra attention, the biggest concerns to monitor would be instances of strong winds and small hail.

An isolated storm or two may sit on the strong side, with gusty winds and small hail being the main things to monitor. (KSAT)

Temperature Trend Next Week

After the front passes by, a healthy north breeze will kick up in its wake. Winds are expected to gust upwards of 25 - 30 mph Monday, with breezy conditions continuing into Tuesday. This wind will filter in cooler and drier air, which will really allow that fall feel to settle into the area.

Just how fall are we talking? As of Saturday evening, lows look to drop into the 50s by Tuesday morning, followed by potentially a few upper 40s on Wednesday!

More sunshine returns by midweek with highs contained to the 70s until next weekend. Perfect weather for finally taking that pumpkin spice latte hot instead of iced!

A few chilly mornings are in the forecast next week as cooler and drier air filters into South Texas. (KSAT)

There are still some finer details that may need to be adjusted slightly over the next 24 hours, but hope this gives everyone a good idea and baseline for what to expect with these changes on the way. Updates to the forecast can always be found on-air, online, and on your KSAT Weather Authority app.

