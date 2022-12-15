67º

How high is mountain cedar? Keep up with the South Texas allergy season here

Mountain cedar season in San Antonio lasts from December through mid-February

WHEN IS MOUNTAIN CEDAR SEASON?

Mountain cedar season occurs from December through mid-February, when the male trees pollinate. The peak of cedar season usually occurs in mid-January, when a cubic meter of air can contain 10,000+ of grains of pollen.

WHAT IS MOUNTAIN CEDAR?

Technically, mountain cedar trees aren’t cedar trees at all! The plant we know as “mountain cedar” is actually ashe juniper (juniperus ashei).

Around Texas, ashe juniper trees mainly grow in the Hill Country, with male trees pollinating late in the year. By December, wind can easily pick up the tree pollen, spreading the irritating pollen grains across South Central Texas. By Valentine’s Day, most of the tree pollen has blown from the trees or is washed out of the air, and cedar season comes to an end.

THE MOUNTAIN CEDAR POLLEN SCALE

Here’s how the pollen scale for mountain cedar works:

CATEGORYPOLLEN GRAINS PER CUBIC METER OF AIR
LOW1 - 99
MODERATE100 - 499
HIGH500 - 9,999
VERY HIGHABOVE 10,000

HOW TO TREAT A MOUNTAIN CEDAR ALLERGY

Because everyone reacts differently to a mountain cedar allergy, most allergists suggest using many different treatments. Try consistently taking an allergy pill or using a nasal spray. Allergy drops are also helpful for many. When all else fails, allergy shots from a specialist is another option.

