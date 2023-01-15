International Space Station set to pass across the San Antonio sky Sunday evening

The International Space Station is set to pass through the San Antonio sky Sunday evening 1/15

Space lovers unite! The International Space Station will be passing through the South Central Texas sky Sunday evening.

While patches of mid and high-level clouds may still be streaming across parts of the area, it’s worth heading outside to try to catch a glimpse of the ISS as it passes overhead.

DETAILS

Visibility Starts: 6:27 p.m. CST

Visibility Ends: 6:34 p.m. CST

Appears: 10° above the SSW horizon

Disappears: 10° above the NE horizon

Max Height: 53°

Sunday evening’s flyover should be a decent one logistically since the ISS’s max height is expected to reach above 50°. NASA notes that flyovers typically over 40° provide the best chances for viewing since they are visible above most buildings and landscapes.

WHAT DOES IT LOOK LIKE?

According to NASA, the International Space Station looks like a bright star or an airplane (without the flashing lights) moving fast across the night sky. For reference, airplanes generally fly around 600 mph, but the space station travels at a speed of over 17,000 mph!

HISTORY

According to NASA, the first part of the International Space Station was launched in November 1998. After assembling additional pieces over the course of the following 24 months, the station was ready for the first crew to arrive in November 2000.

Scientists from the United States and partners around the world completed the construction of the space station in 2011. The ISS has been home to humans since the first crew arrived almost 22 years ago, and allows crew members to perform unique research on a day-to-day basis.

Want to learn more about the International Space Station itself? You can find more information on their website by clicking here.