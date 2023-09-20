89º
🧪 Science with Sarah: Making butter 🧈

A tasty way to see a change in state of matter

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

David Sears, Anchor/Reporter

Sarah and David explore a tasty way to see a change in state of matter by making homemade butter. All you need is a mason jar with a lid and heavy cream. Add a little salt or sugar for flavor! For more Science with Sarah experiments, visit https://www.ksat.com/topic/Science_with_Sarah/

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Maverick Elementary here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! It’s a new school year which means new, fun Science with Sarah experiments! Today’s experiment will allow your kiddos to see the water cycle right in a jar!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

Science with Sarah in partnership with the San Antonio Zoo (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

  • A mason jar with a lid
  • Heavy whipping cream
  • Sugar or salt (optional)
  • A strainer & a bowl

DO THE EXPERIMENT

  • Put a small measure of heavy whipping cream in the mason jar. Any measure of cream will be fine, as long as half of the jar is empty
  • Optional: If you’d like to flavor the butter, add a little sugar or salt
  • Place the lid on the jar and start shakin’!
  • Be patient! It’ll take about 5 minutes for the cream to turn into whipped cream and about 10-15 minutes for the cream to turn into butter.
  • Once the butter is formed, you’ll need to separate the butter from the buttermilk. Use a strainer and a bowl to do that.

HOW IT WORKS

  • Heavy whipping cream is going through a physical change when you shake it
  • Fat molecules in the cream get shaken out of position and attract to other fat molecules
  • Whipped cream first forms as air gets trapped between the fat particles
  • Then, eventually, the fat molecules completely separate forming butter. The buttermilk is the liquid byproduct of making butter and can be used for cooking!

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

