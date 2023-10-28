LATEST DETAILS: Strong cold front arrives Sunday, chilly Halloween in store

A strong cold front will push through South Central Texas on Sunday, sending much colder air, gusty winds, and scattered rain chances back into the forecast. Here’s the latest:

KEY POINTS:

A strong cold front is expected to move across South Central Texas on Sunday, pushing through the San Antonio area by mid-afternoon

After climbing into the upper 70s around lunchtime, you’ll notice when the front passes by as temperatures will quickly drop by 20° - 30° by Sunday evening

Gusty north winds kick up Sunday night, gusting upwards of 40 mph into Monday morning. This will make it feel like the 30s for the Monday morning commute/drive to school. Bundle up!

Scattered rain chances return by Sunday night & continue into Monday. Plan on grabbing the rain gear along with coat!

By trick-or-treat time Tuesday evening, rain chances wind down, skies start to clear, and winds start to subside, but it will still be chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s/low 50s

SUNDAY (10/29): COLD FRONT ARRIVES

Sunday starts off warm and muggy with low temperatures in the low 70s in San Antonio. We’ll see more cloud cover and perhaps a few areas of patchy fog by sunrise, with just an isolated (20%) chance for a shower throughout the first half of the day.

Temperatures manage to climb into the upper 70s just after lunchtime before the cold front pushes through San Antonio by mid-afternoon. You’ll immediately notice the front as it passes you by as temperatures start to drop. In fact, temperatures are expected to drop 20 - 30 degrees by Sunday evening as gusty north winds pick up.

Scattered rain chances return by late afternoon / Sunday evening, and will increase Sunday night.

MONDAY (10/30): COLD, BLUSTERY, RAINY

The start of the work week will feature cold, blustery, and rainy conditions. You’ll want both the coat and the rain gear for the Monday morning commute/drive to school, with scattered rain lingering through at least the first half of the day.

Temperature-wise, we’ll start off in the low 40s Monday morning, but when you factor in 40 mph+ wind gusts, it will FEEL like the 30s! That trend will continue throughout the day with plenty of cloud cover holding high temperatures to the mid 40s. Bundle up!

HALLOWEEN (10/31): CLEARING, BUT CHILLY

A stray, lingering shower or two can’t be ruled out early Tuesday morning, but rain chances wind down by Tuesday evening as skies start to clear. Winds will also start to subside by trick-or-treat time, but it’ll be chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s/low 50s. Choose the warmer Halloween costume option for the kiddos this year!

Your Weather Authority will continue to update you as we get closer to the spooky day. Have a great rest of your weekend!