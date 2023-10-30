TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST: Chilly and dry in San Antonio, Hill Country

Chilly but dry for trick-or-treating in San Antonio, Hill Country

After a damp and cold Monday, skies will clear in time for trick-or-treating Tuesday. Just make sure to bundle up your little ghouls and goblins — temps will fall into the 40s after sunset on Halloween!

KEY POINTS:

Even though Monday was damp and cold, the rain will end by Tuesday morning

After a cloudy start, it’ll become sunny by Tuesday afternoon

Temps will reach the upper-50s Tuesday, but fall into the 40s after sunset

Winds will subside during trick-or-treating

Some costumes may be covered up with coats this year, but we still want to see your Halloween pics!

Upload them to KSAT Connect and we may feature them on air or online.

HILL COUNTRY LIGHT FREEZE WEDNESDAY MORNING:

With clear skies and winds calming Tuesday night, the first freeze of the season is expected for some in the Hill Country Wednesday (11/1) morning. San Antonio will likely remain above freezing, but neighborhoods just north of 1604 could briefly dip to 32°. Sensitive vegetation should be covered or brought inside.

A light freeze is possible in the Hill Country early Wednesday morning. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

