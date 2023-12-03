55º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

YOUR PHOTOS: Stellar sunsets kick off the month of December 🌅

Certain cloud types, humidity levels, time of year can impact a sunset’s aesthetic

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Sunset, KSAT Connect
Saturday's Sunset from Woodlawn Lake sent into KSAT Connect. Credit: Taylor Mcclelland

High clouds streaming over South Central Texas made for a pair of stunning sunsets these first few days of December!

Along with those high clouds, the fact that we are approaching the winter season means that the sun sets at more of an angle, so sunrises and sunset times are a touch longer. Lower humidity has also been found over the past few evenings, helping clear up the air and allowing us to see more vibrant colors!

For more on why sunsets and sunrises are so colorful, you can visit a previous ‘Whatever the Weather’ blog here.

Now for the moment you’ve been waiting for! Check out some of the many sunset photos sent into KSAT Connect from across the area:

SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Tonight's magically fantastic sunset.

0
San Antonio
Edith Bergquist

Sunset Dec 2, 2023 near Natural Bridge Caverns Edith

0
San Antonio
Liz Ramon

Another beautiful blazin sky while out deer hunting in Frio County Liz Ramon Charlotte,Texas

0
Charlotte
dewluj

No filters needed! Beautiful Sunset!

0
San Antonio
odnavres24
0
Castroville
odnavres24
0
Castroville
Sandra Mosmeyer

Sunset in Floresville Texas

1
Floresville
Patrickconlinphoto

Another gorgeous sunset dec 2nd

0
Seguin
Lisa House

Beautiful sunset just outside Floresville.

0
Sunnyside
Mk1

Beautiful sunset in Floresville

0
San Antonio

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page

Download KSAT's weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram