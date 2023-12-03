YOUR PHOTOS: Stellar sunsets kick off the month of December 🌅

High clouds streaming over South Central Texas made for a pair of stunning sunsets these first few days of December!

Along with those high clouds, the fact that we are approaching the winter season means that the sun sets at more of an angle, so sunrises and sunset times are a touch longer. Lower humidity has also been found over the past few evenings, helping clear up the air and allowing us to see more vibrant colors!

For more on why sunsets and sunrises are so colorful, you can visit a previous ‘Whatever the Weather’ blog here.

Now for the moment you’ve been waiting for! Check out some of the many sunset photos sent into KSAT Connect from across the area:

Liz Ramon Another beautiful blazin sky while out deer hunting in Frio County Liz Ramon Charlotte,Texas 2 hours ago 0 Charlotte

