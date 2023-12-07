San Antonio’s first light freeze of the season possible Monday morning

San Antonio's first light freeze of the season is possible Monday morning

While parts of the Hill Country and localized areas west of San Antonio have already experienced their first freeze of the season, colder and drier air moving in behind this weekend’s cold front could set parts of the Alamo City up for a light freeze Monday morning.

KEY POINTS

San Antonio’s first light freeze of the season is looking possible overnight Sunday/Monday morning.

A cold front arrives Saturday afternoon, setting us up for this potential as cooler and drier air filters into the region.

Wind gusts upwards of 35-40 mph should keep us above freezing Saturday night/Sunday morning, but that could change by Monday morning once winds finally settle.

For this particular event, plan on bringing pets inside and cover up sensitive vegetation.

No ice, snow, or travel impacts are expected as the forecast will remain dry during this timeframe.

Check back through the weekend for any updates to the forecast

FORECAST SETUP

After a warm and muggy start Saturday, a cold front will arrive in the afternoon, sweeping away the humidity and allowing cooler air to funnel into South Central Texas.

Gusty north winds will kick up after the front passes by, with gusts upwards of 35-40 mph possible by Saturday night. Don’t forget to tie down/secure any outdoor holiday decorations!

Those strong winds should keep us above freezing by Sunday morning. Still, as they finally start to settle by Sunday night, it’s possible that our first light freeze of the season (in San Antonio) will occur Monday morning as temperatures fall into the low 30s.

This particular event will NOT bring ice or snow to the region as conditions remain dry during this timeframe.

FREEZE PREPS

While you really only need to worry about your pets and sensitive plants this time around, here are a few reminders for protecting the 4 P’s as we approach the winter season:

People: Bundle up! It’ll be cold for the Monday morning commute/drive to school, so be sure to dress warm. If and when there is an extended period of freezing temperatures, make sure to check on neighbors/friends without central heating.

Pets: Bring pets inside if possible to keep them warm. If not, consider setting them up with extra blankets or a heat lamp.

Plants: Cover or bring in any sensitive vegetation/potted plants.

Pipes: Wrap any exposed pipes or spigots. If and when a hard freeze is expected, lightly drip your faucets, turn off your sprinkler system, and open up the cabinets under your sink to allow warm air to circulate into those areas.



