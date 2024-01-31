🧪 Science with Sarah: Play-Doh volcanoes 🌋

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Olympia Elementary School here!
Hello parents, teachers and students! It’s a classic one: the vinegar & baking soda volcano experiment.
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
- Play-doh or other modeling clay
- A pipette
- Vinegar
- Baking soda
- A straw
- Tray or plate
- Glitter (optional)
DO THE EXPERIMENT
- STEP 1: On top of a plate or a tray, mold a volcano shape around a straw
- STEP 2: Remove the straw from the middle of the volcano
- STEP 3: Place a little baking soda into the mouth of your volcano. Put a little glitter in there if you’d like!
- STEP 4: Using the pipette, pipe some vinegar into the mouth of the volcano and watch as it bubbles up and out of the volcano
SCIENCE WITH SARAH
If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.