64º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

🧪 Science with Sarah: Play-Doh volcanoes 🌋

A classic, explosive chemical reaction

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

David Sears, Anchor/Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Tags: KSATKids, Science with Sarah, Whatever the Weather, Education, Science

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Olympia Elementary School here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! It’s a classic one: the vinegar & baking soda volcano experiment.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

Science with Sarah in partnership with the San Antonio Zoo (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

  • Play-doh or other modeling clay
  • A pipette
  • Vinegar
  • Baking soda
  • A straw
  • Tray or plate
  • Glitter (optional)

DO THE EXPERIMENT

  • STEP 1: On top of a plate or a tray, mold a volcano shape around a straw
Mold your play-doh volcano around a straw (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • STEP 2: Remove the straw from the middle of the volcano
  • STEP 3: Place a little baking soda into the mouth of your volcano. Put a little glitter in there if you’d like!
  • STEP 4: Using the pipette, pipe some vinegar into the mouth of the volcano and watch as it bubbles up and out of the volcano
Play-doh volcano "erupting" (Copyright KSAT 2024 - All rights reserved)

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email