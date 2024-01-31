🧪 Science with Sarah: Play-Doh volcanoes 🌋

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Olympia Elementary School here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! It’s a classic one: the vinegar & baking soda volcano experiment.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Play-doh or other modeling clay

A pipette

Vinegar

Baking soda

A straw

Tray or plate

Glitter (optional)

DO THE EXPERIMENT

STEP 1: On top of a plate or a tray, mold a volcano shape around a straw

STEP 2: Remove the straw from the middle of the volcano

STEP 3: Place a little baking soda into the mouth of your volcano. Put a little glitter in there if you’d like!

STEP 4: Using the pipette, pipe some vinegar into the mouth of the volcano and watch as it bubbles up and out of the volcano

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

