When does San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country typically see the last freeze of winter?

The grass is greener in San Antonio...literally! We’re warming, and things are starting to sprout. If you’re eager to plant your gardens ahead of the spring, it may be wise to wait a little longer. The average last freeze in San Antonio occurs in late February.

Average last freeze in the San Antonio metro area and the Hill Country

LOCATION MATTERS!

The last freeze in San Antonio, according to a 30-year average, averages to Feb. 24. But if you live outside of the city center, your last freeze may be later in the year.

For example, the last freeze is likely to be earlier for areas inside of Loop 410, but later for Stone Oak, Timberwood Park, Helotes, Boerne and other areas at higher elevations.

Here’s a look at specific dates across the KSAT 12 viewing area:

Average last freeze around the KSAT 12 viewing area.

Keep in mind that these are just the averages over 30 years. A strong cold front can occur as late as mid-spring. In fact, the latest last freeze of the season for San Antonio occurred on April 3, 1987!

POTENTIAL LIGHT FREEZE THIS WEEKEND (FEB. 18, 2024)

While still a few days away, there are strong signals that a cold front will arrive in South Central Texas the weekend of Feb. 17 & 18. While our highs would be in the 50s, by Sunday morning a light freeze is expected in San Antonio and the Hill Country.

We don’t expect bitterly cold air that would require you to cover all of your plants or protect plumbing. Instead, it may just be a good idea to bring in potted plants that are particularly susceptible to freezing temperatures. For example, I know I’ll be bringing in my potted bougainvillea and herbs!

As we continue to refine the forecast to get you the exact temperature for Sunday morning, make sure to continue to check in with Your Weather Authority on-air, online, and on the KSAT Weather Authority App!