San Antonio will be in range of a record high today

Temperatures are forecast to soar into the 80s and 90s this afternoon. This kind of heat is not unheard of in February (we’ve hit 100 degrees before), but it definitely is above-average.
- The record for today (2/26) is 91 degrees set in 1954 and 1917
- The average high for this date is 70 degrees
- The earliest 90 degree day occurred on Feb. 9, 1962 (92 degrees) and the average first 90 degree day is April 7
- Tuesday will be equally as warm, the record of 90 degrees for the date (2/27) is in jeopardy
- If you don’t like the warm weather, know that a BIG cool-down arrives early on Wednesday. A cold front will drop high temperatures in the 50s and 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.
- Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page
- Download KSAT's weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are
- Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page