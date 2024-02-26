60º
San Antonio will be in range of a record high today

Widespread 80s today, with 90s possible in spots

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

High temperatures on Monday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures are forecast to soar into the 80s and 90s this afternoon. This kind of heat is not unheard of in February (we’ve hit 100 degrees before), but it definitely is above-average.

  • The record for today (2/26) is 91­ degrees set in 1954 and 1917
  • The average high for this date is 70 degrees
  • The earliest 90­ degree day occurred on Feb. 9, 1962 (92 degrees) and the average first 90 degree day is April 7
  • Tuesday will be equally as warm, the record of 90 degrees for the date (2/27) is in jeopardy
  • If you don’t like the warm weather, know that a BIG cool-down arrives early on Wednesday. A cold front will drop high temperatures in the 50s and 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.
Forecast highs this week (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

About the Author:

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

