🧪 Science with Sarah: Soda bottle tornadoes 🌪️

Science with Sarah in partnership with the San Antonio Zoo

STEP 1: Make sure to remove all parts of the plastic lid from the soda bottles

STEP 2: Fill one of the soda bottles 2/3 with water. Add only a couple of drops of food dye and glitter to the water.

STEP 3: Screw tight the tornado connector onto to the filled bottle

STEP 4: Take the empty soda bottle and connect it to the top of the other soda bottle. Make sure it is screwed on tight or else your tornado will leak!