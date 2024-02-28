🧪 Science with Sarah: Soda bottle tornadoes 🌪️

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Anne Frank Inspire Academy NW Military here!
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
- Two 2-liter soda bottles with the labels removed
- Plastic tornado bottle connector. Find them here
- Water
- Food dye (optional)
- Glitter (optional)
DO THE EXPERIMENT
- STEP 1: Make sure to remove all parts of the plastic lid from the soda bottles
- STEP 2: Fill one of the soda bottles 2/3 with water. Add only a couple of drops of food dye and glitter to the water.
- STEP 3: Screw tight the tornado connector onto to the filled bottle
- STEP 4: Take the empty soda bottle and connect it to the top of the other soda bottle. Make sure it is screwed on tight or else your tornado will leak!
- STEP 5: Flip the soda bottles so that the empty bottle is on the table and the filled bottle is on the top. Give everything a quick swirl and you should see a tornado develop!
SCIENCE WITH SARAH
