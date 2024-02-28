59º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

🧪 Science with Sarah: Soda bottle tornadoes 🌪️

A whirling good time

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

David Sears, Anchor/Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Tags: KSATKids, Science with Sarah, Whatever the Weather, Education, Science

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Anne Frank Inspire Academy NW Military here!

Hello parents, teachers and students!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

Science with Sarah in partnership with the San Antonio Zoo (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Materials needed for your soda bottle tornado (Copyright KSAT 2024 - All rights reserved)
  • Two 2-liter soda bottles with the labels removed
  • Plastic tornado bottle connector. Find them here
  • Water
  • Food dye (optional)
  • Glitter (optional)

DO THE EXPERIMENT

  • STEP 1: Make sure to remove all parts of the plastic lid from the soda bottles
  • STEP 2: Fill one of the soda bottles 2/3 with water. Add only a couple of drops of food dye and glitter to the water.
  • STEP 3: Screw tight the tornado connector onto to the filled bottle
  • STEP 4: Take the empty soda bottle and connect it to the top of the other soda bottle. Make sure it is screwed on tight or else your tornado will leak!
  • STEP 5: Flip the soda bottles so that the empty bottle is on the table and the filled bottle is on the top. Give everything a quick swirl and you should see a tornado develop!
The finished tornado (Copyright KSAT 2024 - All rights reserved)

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email