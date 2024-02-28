Smelling Smoke in San Antonio? Here’s why.

Wildfires, including one that is already ranking as one of the largest in Texas history, are creating smoky conditions that are getting carried across Texas. A cold front producing gusty north winds is responsible for transporting the smoke to San Antonio.

Email Address

The Smokehouse Creek fire is now up to 500,000 acres. It, along with two other sizable fires, has produced massive amounts of smoke. The fires were stoked by very gusty winds that were enhanced by a cold front. That same cold front has made its way to South Texas and the smoke has traveled hundreds of miles to San Antonio.

Current fires in Texas (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Smoke can cause those with asthma to experience breathing problems, while itchy, red, and watery eyes can also be an issue for some. The smoke is forecast is dissipate later today in our area, however, the fires continue in the Texas Panhandle.