Smelling Smoke in San Antonio? Here’s why.

Smoke from fires in the Texas Panhandle is being carried south on gusty winds

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Smoke from fires in the Panhandle are getting carried south on very gusty north winds. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Wildfires, including one that is already ranking as one of the largest in Texas history, are creating smoky conditions that are getting carried across Texas. A cold front producing gusty north winds is responsible for transporting the smoke to San Antonio.

The Smokehouse Creek fire is now up to 500,000 acres. It, along with two other sizable fires, has produced massive amounts of smoke. The fires were stoked by very gusty winds that were enhanced by a cold front. That same cold front has made its way to South Texas and the smoke has traveled hundreds of miles to San Antonio.

Current fires in Texas (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Smoke can cause those with asthma to experience breathing problems, while itchy, red, and watery eyes can also be an issue for some. The smoke is forecast is dissipate later today in our area, however, the fires continue in the Texas Panhandle.

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

