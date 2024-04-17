🧪 Science with Sarah: Alkali metals 🤘

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at STEM Academy Nimitz!
Hello parents, teachers and students!
Wanna see something cool? These soft and shiny metal react dramatically with water.
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
THIS EXPERIMENT REQUIRES EYE AND HAND PROTECTION!
- Small piece of potassium (You can buy on Amazon)
- Paper Towel
- Beaker with water
DO THE EXPERIMENT
STEP 1: Put on eye and hand protection
STEP 2: Take a piece of potassium and dry it on a paper towel
STEP 3: Place the potassium in a bowl of water and step back
STEP 4: Watch as the potassium explodes in the bowl of water
HOW IT WORKS
Potassium in its pure form reacts with water (H2O) to form potassium hydroxide and hydrogen gas. This is an exothermic reaction, which means a lot of heat is generated. That’s why some of the potassium may catch fire in the experiment!
SCIENCE WITH SARAH
