🧪 Science with Sarah: Alkali metals 🤘

Hello parents, teachers and students!

Wanna see something cool? These soft and shiny metal react dramatically with water.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

THIS EXPERIMENT REQUIRES EYE AND HAND PROTECTION!

Small piece of potassium (You can buy on Amazon

Paper Towel

Beaker with water

DO THE EXPERIMENT

STEP 1: Put on eye and hand protection

STEP 2: Take a piece of potassium and dry it on a paper towel

STEP 3: Place the potassium in a bowl of water and step back

STEP 4: Watch as the potassium explodes in the bowl of water

HOW IT WORKS

Potassium in its pure form reacts with water (H2O) to form potassium hydroxide and hydrogen gas. This is an exothermic reaction, which means a lot of heat is generated. That’s why some of the potassium may catch fire in the experiment!

