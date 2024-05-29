Rainfall totals across the San Antonio area following Tuesday night’s storms ☔

Totals across the San Antonio area following Tuesday night's storms.

While noisy and electric at times, Tuesday night brought welcomed rainfall to parts of South Central Texas. Here’s a look at how totals shaped up by the time all was said and done. ⬇️

RAINFALL TOTALS

Location Total San Antonio International 0.13″ Randolph Air Force Base 0.06″ Stinson Municipal 0.10″ Kelly Field 0.11″ Helotes 0.18″ Bulverde 0.12″ Boerne 0.20″ Kerrville 0.20″ Bandera 0.41″ Castroville 0.29″ Hondo 0.51″ Rio Medina 0.14″ Pleasanton 0.07″ Floresville 0.04″ Seguin 0.26″ New Braunfels 0.94″ Canyon Lake 1.46″ Kenedy 0.14″ Gonzales 0.22″ Hallettsville 0.13″ Downtown SA 0.28″ Shavano Park 0.15″ Leakey 0.19″ Carrizo Springs 1.66″ Cotulla 0.36″ Pearsall 0.11″ Sutherland Springs 0.09″ Adkins 0.19″ Alamo Ranch 0.17″ Lytle 0.11″ Lacoste 0.12″ Universal City 0.21″ Schertz 0.09″ Spring Branch 1.35″ Scenic Oaks 0.27″

KSAT CONNECT

Several viewers sent in lightning photos as the storms moved in, followed by photos of backyard rain gauges after the storms moved out.

Check them out below:

Chris Mack Received almost 8/10 of an inch overnight. West New Braunfels in Manor Creek. 3 hours ago 0 New Braunfels

LOOKING AHEAD

While not for everyone each day, a few (currently isolated) storm chances continue through the remainder of the work week, depending on how storms moving out of West Texas evolve.

A few isolated storms will be possible at times through the remainder of the week, especially at night.