Rainfall totals across the San Antonio area following Tuesday night’s storms ☔

Higher totals were generally found across portions of the Hill Country

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Totals across the San Antonio area following Tuesday night's storms.

While noisy and electric at times, Tuesday night brought welcomed rainfall to parts of South Central Texas. Here’s a look at how totals shaped up by the time all was said and done. ⬇️

RAINFALL TOTALS

LocationTotal
San Antonio International0.13″
Randolph Air Force Base0.06″
Stinson Municipal0.10″
Kelly Field0.11″
Helotes0.18″
Bulverde0.12″
Boerne0.20″
Kerrville0.20″
Bandera0.41″
Castroville0.29″
Hondo0.51″
Rio Medina0.14″
Pleasanton0.07″
Floresville0.04″
Seguin0.26″
New Braunfels0.94″
Canyon Lake1.46″
Kenedy0.14″
Gonzales0.22″
Hallettsville0.13″
Downtown SA0.28″
Shavano Park0.15″
Leakey0.19″
Carrizo Springs1.66″
Cotulla0.36″
Pearsall0.11″
Sutherland Springs0.09″
Adkins0.19″
Alamo Ranch0.17″
Lytle0.11″
Lacoste0.12″
Universal City0.21″
Schertz0.09″
Spring Branch1.35″
Scenic Oaks0.27″

KSAT CONNECT

Several viewers sent in lightning photos as the storms moved in, followed by photos of backyard rain gauges after the storms moved out.

Check them out below:

Chris Mack

Received almost 8/10 of an inch overnight. West New Braunfels in Manor Creek.

New Braunfels
Lance L.

Not terrible, 3/4 of an inch last night in South Bexar County!

San Antonio
Taylor Mcclelland

Creepy Crawling Lightning tonight.

San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Wicked looking lightning tonight.

San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

A single bolt is a sight to behold.

San Antonio

Have a photo that you’d like to share? Visit our KSAT Connect page to submit!

LOOKING AHEAD

While not for everyone each day, a few (currently isolated) storm chances continue through the remainder of the work week, depending on how storms moving out of West Texas evolve.

We’ll keep you posted in the days ahead on-air, online, and on the KSAT Weather Authority App.

A few isolated storms will be possible at times through the remainder of the week, especially at night.

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

