🧪 Science with Sarah: Magic Magnetics! 🧲

Hello parents, teachers and students! Try to make this floating magnetic ghosts with Meteorologist Sarah Spivey and her awesome assistant, David Sears!
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
- Paper clips
- Ceramic craft magnets (LIKE THESE)
- Clear fishing wire (LIKE THIS)
- Jumbo craft sticks
- Strong tape (electrical tape works great!)
- White tissue paper
DO THE EXPERIMENT
- STEP 1: Make a magnetic “wand” to eventually control your ghost by taping two or three ceramic magnets between two jumbo craft sticks. It should look like this ⬇️
- STEP 2: Make a loop with some clear fishing wire and tape it to a table to anchor it down. Then, attach a paper clip to the end. It should look like this ⬇️
- STEP 3: Take your magnetic wand and practice by pulling the paper clip up with the magnets and making it “float” in the air by itself
- STEP 4: Take a small sheet of tissue paper -- you can draw eyes and a mouth on it if you want -- and place it over the paper clip. Now, with your magnetic wand, balance the tissue paper on the paper clip and try to make your ghost float! It should look like this ⬇️
HOW IT WORKS
This is a great example of the forces of magnetism and gravity. As long as you can make the ghost float, the force of the magnets is greater than the force of gravity. If your ghost and/or paper clip falls, gravity wins out. Have fun!!
SCIENCE WITH SARAH
If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.