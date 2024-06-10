Second week of June brought much needed rain to the San Antonio area

Radar estimated rainfall totals over the past 24 hours across the San Antonio region.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s no secret that certain areas of Texas have received more than their share of rain in the last couple of weeks. This all stems from the typical pattern of storms forming in the northeast of Texas near DFW and moving southeast toward Houston.

Unfortunately, geography has led San Antonio to be a bystander to all of these storms.

Sunday night and early Monday morning brought a welcome change, and we received good rainfall around the Alamo City.

Key Points

Most locations west of the San Antonio International Airport received between 1.0″ and 4.0″ of rain.

Far less rain fell in eastern Bexar County, resulting in around 0.25″ of a 24-hour total.

Zoomed in image of radar estimated rainfall totals from the past 24 hours in San Antonio (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Further Details

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, a strong band of storms approached San Antonio. Rainfall rates were strong in some areas, falling between 4″-7″ per hour.

This system did not move out of San Antonio until after midnight, leaving some people with a decent amount of rain already.

To make things even better, as residents of San Antonio woke up Monday morning, they might have been surprised to hear more rain falling on their rooftops. Another strong line of storms came from out of west Texas and hit places like Kerrville before sunrise.

For many, this system made the commute to work arduous as it did not fully leave our area until around 10 a.m.

While the commute to work may not have been ideal, the combination of both storm systems led to some healthy rainfall totals.

Unfortunately, the systems’ southward movement caused some areas to the east, such as La Vernia, to receive very little rain.

Tracy Sullivan Approximately 4.4 inches of rain in my rain gauge in Alamo Ranch 5 hours ago 0 San Antonio

Any more rain?

On Tuesday and Wednesday, there is a 30% chance that leftover storms from other parts of Texas will make it to San Antonio.