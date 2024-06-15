Near 100° for Dad’s weekend, and all eyes are on the tropics next week

Happy weekend!

KEY POINTS:

Hot, near 100° for Father’s Day Weekend

Gulf moisture will bring tropical downpours Wednesday & Thursday

Highest rainfall totals near the coast

FORECAST DETAILS:

It’ll be hot and humid this weekend with mostly sunny skies and a high near 100° both today and tomorrow. In the afternoons, a stray shower is possible at only 10%.

Father's Day Weekend (Copyright 2024 KSAT-12 -- All Rights Reserved)

Much better rain chances next week as we monitor an area in the Gulf of Mexico. It may develop into a tropical depression or weak tropical storm, but regardless of development, it will sling tropical moisture across the Texas Coast Wednesday and Thursday. San Antonio will receive times of tropical downpours as a result. Rain chances peak Wednesday & Thursday at 40-60%.

Tropical Moisture will increase (Copyright 2024 KSAT-12 -- All Rights Reserved)

Rain chances peak at 40-60% Wednesday & Thursday (Copyright 2024 KSAT-12 -- All Rights Reserved)

Highest rainfall totals will be along the Texas Coast where up to 4-6 inches of rain will be possible. There will be a sharp drop-off in rainfall totals farther inland, with San Antonio rainfall potential closer to 1 inch. In the Hill Country, even less.

Potential Rainfall (Copyright 2024 KSAT-12 -- All Rights Reserved)

Still, the added rain chances and cloud cover mean that temperatures will be mild in the week ahead with highs in the 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Please continue to check back in with us as the core location of tropical moisture will greatly affect our rainfall totals in San Antonio. Farther south? Less rain. More north? More rain for us! Either is possible, and we will keep you posted!