Beneficial rain on the way for San Antonio

Tropical rainfall likely Wednesday into Thursday

Adam Caskey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Adam's Monday evening forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2024 - All Rights Reserved)

Much needed rain on the way for San Antonio. Here’s what you need to know:

MAIN POINTS:

  • Tropical rain midday Wednesday through Thursday
  • Heavy at times...street flooding possible
  • 3″ to 7″ possible in some neighborhoods

FORECAST DETAILS:

The focus is on Wednesday and Thursday with deep Gulf moisture moving inland along with adequate upper-level energy to turn that moisture into heavy rain.

You won’t wake up to the rain on Wednesday, but passing downpours will become more common by Wednesday afternoon, then come and go through Thursday.

Drought-denting rain is likely for most of our area, but we won’t know exactly where the highest rainfall totals will be until the showers/storms actually develop.  As of now, we see the potential for 3″-7″ in a large portion of South-Central Texas.

Street flooding will be possible from the Wednesday evening commute through the Friday morning commute, so check back for updates.

Rainfall potential (Copyright KSAT-12 2024 - All Rights Reserved)

About the Author

Adam Caskey has been a meteorologist with KSAT's Weather Authority team since April 2014. He previously worked in North Dakota and Washington, D.C., where he earned the "Certified Broadcast Meteorologist" designation by the American Meteorological Association. A native Minnesotan, Adam loves to fish and enjoys the outdoors.

