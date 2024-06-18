Beneficial rain on the way for San Antonio

Much needed rain on the way for San Antonio. Here’s what you need to know:

MAIN POINTS:

Tropical rain midday Wednesday through Thursday

Heavy at times...street flooding possible

3″ to 7″ possible in some neighborhoods

FORECAST DETAILS:

The focus is on Wednesday and Thursday with deep Gulf moisture moving inland along with adequate upper-level energy to turn that moisture into heavy rain.

You won’t wake up to the rain on Wednesday, but passing downpours will become more common by Wednesday afternoon, then come and go through Thursday.

Drought-denting rain is likely for most of our area, but we won’t know exactly where the highest rainfall totals will be until the showers/storms actually develop. As of now, we see the potential for 3″-7″ in a large portion of South-Central Texas.

Street flooding will be possible from the Wednesday evening commute through the Friday morning commute, so check back for updates.