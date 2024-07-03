🧪 Science with Sarah: Magic Milk Fireworks at the San Antonio Zoo! 🎆

SAN ANTONIO – 👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment here!
Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for fun way to celebrate the U.S.A. and teach a little science, this experiment is for you! Today we’re with the San Antonio Zoo, making magic milk fireworks.
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
- Pie tin
- Whole milk
- Cookie cutters (optional)
- Red and blue food dye
- Dish soap
- Dropper (optional)
DO THE EXPERIMENT
- STEP 1: Fill the bottom of a pie tin with a thin layer of milk
- STEP 2: Place the cookie cutters (if using) in the milk and drop a few red and blue food dye onto the milk
- STEP 3: Using the dropper or a q-tip with a small amount of soap, drip soap into the pan and watch as the colors fan out!
HOW IT WORKS
Soap breaks down the fat molecules in the milk, causing it to break apart in different directions. In fact, this is how soap works! Breaking down food and other particles, cleaning along the way!
APPLY FOR SCIENCE WITH SARAH
If you’d like Sarah to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.