🧪 Science with Sarah: Magic Milk Fireworks at the San Antonio Zoo! 🎆

SAN ANTONIO – 👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for fun way to celebrate the U.S.A. and teach a little science, this experiment is for you! Today we’re with the San Antonio Zoo, making magic milk fireworks.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Materials needed for magic milk fireworks (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Pie tin

Whole milk

Cookie cutters (optional)

Red and blue food dye

Dish soap

Dropper (optional)

DO THE EXPERIMENT

Drop red and blue food dye onto milk. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STEP 1: Fill the bottom of a pie tin with a thin layer of milk

STEP 2: Place the cookie cutters (if using) in the milk and drop a few red and blue food dye onto the milk

Drop soap onto the food dye (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STEP 3: Using the dropper or a q-tip with a small amount of soap, drip soap into the pan and watch as the colors fan out!

Magic milk fireworks! (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HOW IT WORKS

Soap breaks down the fat molecules in the milk, causing it to break apart in different directions. In fact, this is how soap works! Breaking down food and other particles, cleaning along the way!

