93º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

After missing out on rain from Beryl, San Antonio has a chance for a few storms Tuesday afternoon

There’s a 40% chance for afternoon downpours Tuesday

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Sarah's Monday (7/8/2024) Update (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • As expected, it stayed dry in San Antonio while the Houston metro area dealt with damaging wind gusts, power outages for millions, and flooding rains from Beryl
  • Chance for rain Tuesday afternoon for a few downpours
  • Mid-90s this week with only isolated rain

TUESDAY’S RAIN CHANCE

Sarah's Monday afternoon update (7/8/2024) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While not everyone will see rain tomorrow, there is a chance for a few showers and storms in San Antonio. The main timeframe is 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., so be sure to check the radar before heading out for the evening commute!

We’ll keep you posted! ~ Sarah

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos