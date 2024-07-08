After missing out on rain from Beryl, San Antonio has a chance for a few storms Tuesday afternoon

HIGHLIGHTS

As expected, it stayed dry in San Antonio while the Houston metro area dealt with damaging wind gusts, power outages for millions, and flooding rains from Beryl

Chance for rain Tuesday afternoon for a few downpours

Mid-90s this week with only isolated rain

TUESDAY’S RAIN CHANCE

Sarah's Monday afternoon update (7/8/2024) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While not everyone will see rain tomorrow, there is a chance for a few showers and storms in San Antonio. The main timeframe is 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., so be sure to check the radar before heading out for the evening commute!

We’ll keep you posted! ~ Sarah