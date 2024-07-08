After missing out on rain from Beryl, San Antonio has a chance for a few storms Tuesday afternoon

HIGHLIGHTS
- As expected, it stayed dry in San Antonio while the Houston metro area dealt with damaging wind gusts, power outages for millions, and flooding rains from Beryl
- Chance for rain Tuesday afternoon for a few downpours
- Mid-90s this week with only isolated rain
TUESDAY’S RAIN CHANCE
While not everyone will see rain tomorrow, there is a chance for a few showers and storms in San Antonio. The main timeframe is 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., so be sure to check the radar before heading out for the evening commute!
We’ll keep you posted! ~ Sarah