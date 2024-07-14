Only a stray shower possible Sunday in San Antonio, but at least it’s not as hot as it was this time last year!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Only an isolated (20%) shower possible Sunday, with a high in the low-90s
- Drier through Wednesday with highs in the mid- to upper-90s
- Weak front Thursday/Friday will bring back a chance for afternoon storms
FORECAST DETAILS
After several days of daily afternoon pop-up downpours, Sunday will be quieter. There’s only a small (20%) chance that you’ll see some rain in your backyard Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy and not too hot with a high in the low-90s. Winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Slightly hotter and rain-free through Wednesday with highs in the mid- to upper-90s. Heat index will range from 102° to 106°.
By Thursday, a weak front will be moving through Texas. This will bring back a chance for afternoon downpours Thursday and Friday.
AT LEAST IT’S NOT AS BAD AS LAST YEAR!
Check this out: Recent rains have helped to keep temperatures in check. While it’ll still be hot this week, at least it’s nothing compared to highs this time last year!
Hope you have a wonderful rest of your Sunday! ~ Sarah