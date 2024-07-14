Only a stray shower possible Sunday in San Antonio, but at least it’s not as hot as it was this time last year!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Only an isolated (20%) shower possible Sunday, with a high in the low-90s

Drier through Wednesday with highs in the mid- to upper-90s

Weak front Thursday/Friday will bring back a chance for afternoon storms

FORECAST DETAILS

Sunday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and a small 20% chance for an isolated shower

After several days of daily afternoon pop-up downpours, Sunday will be quieter. There’s only a small (20%) chance that you’ll see some rain in your backyard Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy and not too hot with a high in the low-90s. Winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Slightly hotter and rain-free through Wednesday with highs in the mid- to upper-90s. Heat index will range from 102° to 106°.

By Thursday, a weak front will be moving through Texas. This will bring back a chance for afternoon downpours Thursday and Friday.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority

AT LEAST IT’S NOT AS BAD AS LAST YEAR!

Check this out: Recent rains have helped to keep temperatures in check. While it’ll still be hot this week, at least it’s nothing compared to highs this time last year!

Temps are much cooler this year than July 13-19, 2023

Hope you have a wonderful rest of your Sunday! ~ Sarah