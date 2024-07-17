You’re going to like the forecast going forward 🙂

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Today will be the hottest day in the forecast, with highs near 100°

Storms will approach the Hill Country tonight, but stay north of San Antonio

A weak front will kick off isolated showers and storms tomorrow

Active weather sticks around, especially next week

FORECAST:

Good morning! Yes, I think you’re going to like the forecast ahead. Maybe not today, thought. Skies will be mostly sunny and we’re forecast to reach to near 100°. By this evening, a weak frontal boundary will help to kick off showers and storms across Central Texas and this activity will generally stay north of our area. The Hill Country could see some isolated rain by tonight.

Then, tomorrow, the front will slip farther south towards San Antonio. This should help to kick off isolated to widely scattered showers and storms during the day. Rain chances sit at 30%.

Futurecast for 4pm on Thursday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Friday through Sunday, rain chances will be slightly lower, as any activity will be isolated.

By next week, the pattern becomes active again. Deep moisture combined with an unsettled upper level setup should result in downpours Monday through Wednesday. This will keep temperatures below average and could help us to finish out the month with above-average rainfall. Stay tuned!