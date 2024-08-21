Today will be the hottest day of the year, an isolated storm possible late

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Temperatures are forecast to rise to near 106° in SA

Heat index values will range from 108-111°

A stray storm is possible late, with most of us missing out on rain

FORECAST:

Good morning! It appears as though the hottest day of the year is underway. Temperatures are forecast to soar to 106° in San Antonio, while heat index values will make it feel as though it’s 108-111°. This is dangerous heat and excessive heat warnings remain in effect. When it comes to after school activities, here’s how the UIL decides what’s safe and what’s not.

High temperatures on Wednesday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

During peak heating late this afternoon, it’s possible a stray storm could develop. Anything that pops up would be short-lived and likely won’t output much rainfall. Gusty winds and lightning, however, are possible. The odds of rain are low, but we’ll certainly keep watch on the radar later today.

A small shot at a storm exists this afternoon. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After today, temperatures start to decline. Triple digits are still in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, but it won’t be as hot as today. By the weekend and next week, more clouds and a weakened heat high will allow temps to fall into the mid-90s. An area of low pressure will also give us some isolated, afternoon showers early next week.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day and stay cool! -- Justin