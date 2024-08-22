82º
It only gets better from here: 'less hot', rain chances next week

Temperatures will be on a downward trend moving forward

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Temperatures come down from yesterday's record heat. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Records may fall again today, however, it won’t be as hot as Wednesday
  • Temps to reach around 104°, heat index as high as 108°
  • Like yesterday, a small shot at short-lived storms are possible during the late afternoon
  • ‘Less hot’ weather lies ahead, along with rain chances

FORECAST:

Good morning! I think we’re all glad yesterday is behind us. Records fell across the state, including here in San Antonio, with a high of 108°. It was our hottest reading in 11 years! The good news is that it’ll all be downhill from here. With that said, today may very well be a record-setting day, as temperatures reach 104°. Like yesterday, a stray, short-lived storm is possible. If activity forms, gusty winds would be possible.

A small shot at a few storms exists again this afternoon. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

By the weekend, temperatures are expected to dip below 100°. Extra cloud cover will begin to arrive by Sunday. Early next week, an upper low will help to generate isolated to widely scattered showers. This will keep temperatures in the mid-90s.

7-day Forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

I think it’s safe to say that the hottest temperatures of the year are now behind us. Have a great day!

