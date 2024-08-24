After 13 back-to-back 100° days, we have a chance to break the streak this weekend!

It's been a hot August! We've had 13 triple digit days in a row

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

It’ll be hot & humid this weekend, but temps will struggle to reach 100°

Small rain chances early next week

Under 100° going forward

FORECAST:

Weekend forecast for San Antonio (8/24 & 8/25) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It has been thirteen straight days of triple-digit weather, including our hottest temps since 2013 when the high reached 108° in San Antonio last week.

Thankfully, the heat high is starting to weaken. Don’t get me wrong -- it’ll still be hot this weekend. Highs will be in the upper-90s. But Saturday and Sunday are our best chance to be below 100° for quite some time, and that’s a welcome change.

While there may be a stray (10%) shower Sunday afternoon, rain chances gradually increase by Tuesday when a low pressure system will be moving through Texas. Rain will be spotty, but many neighborhoods will probably see at least a little rain Tuesday.

Regardless of if you get rain, added cloud cover and a weakening heat high mean that temperatures will be fairly close to average for late-August, early-September!

Have a great weekend! ~ Sarah